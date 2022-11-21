New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting

Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting.

Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club.

New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting

At Least 5 Dead And 18 Injured In Colorado Springs Gay Nightclub Shooting Getty Images loading...

Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

President Joe Biden condemned the deadly shooting

"Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate," Biden said in a statement.

Biden also noted the deadly mass shooting that killed 49 people at an LGBTQI+ nightclub in Orlando and urged a ban on assault weapons.

Biden Urges Ban On Assault Weapons

President Biden Announces New Actions To Reduce Gun Crimes Getty Images loading...

"Yet another community in America has been torn apart by gun violence. More families left with an empty chair at the table and hole in their lives that cannot be filled. When will we decide we’ve had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms," Biden said. "We must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets."

Flags Lowered In New York State

Here in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state government buildings were lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Colorado mass shooting.

"The senseless loss of life in Colorado Springs is yet another tragedy due to gun violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community," Hochul said. "New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and we will continue to stand with the community so that every New Yorker can live with the dignity and equality they deserve."

New York State Police Increasing Surveillance

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

New York State Police will be increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, according to Hochul's Office. New York State Police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit will also conduct outreach to LGBTQ+ communities across New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Landmarks Lit Pink, White, Light Blue

Hochul also announced that New York State landmarks were lit pink, white and light blue on Sunday in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

At Least 5 Dead And 18 Injured In Colorado Springs Gay Nightclub Shooting Getty Images loading...

Landmarks to be lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA Long Island Rail Road - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Here's How New York State Will Spend Taxpayer Money In 2023

Is The Moon Really To Blame For All The Flooding Across New York State? With the surge in so many thunderstorms, tornados, and rain across Central and Upstate New York, is our Moon to blame? Mother Nature or the Moon?



Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

10 Lost Stores Upstate New Yorkers Miss the Most at Xmas Time