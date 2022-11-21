New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting.
Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club.
New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting
Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
President Joe Biden condemned the deadly shooting
"Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate," Biden said in a statement.
Biden also noted the deadly mass shooting that killed 49 people at an LGBTQI+ nightclub in Orlando and urged a ban on assault weapons.
Biden Urges Ban On Assault Weapons
"Yet another community in America has been torn apart by gun violence. More families left with an empty chair at the table and hole in their lives that cannot be filled. When will we decide we’ve had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms," Biden said. "We must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets."
Flags Lowered In New York State
Here in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state government buildings were lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Colorado mass shooting.
"The senseless loss of life in Colorado Springs is yet another tragedy due to gun violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community," Hochul said. "New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and we will continue to stand with the community so that every New Yorker can live with the dignity and equality they deserve."
New York State Police Increasing Surveillance
New York State Police will be increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, according to Hochul's Office. New York State Police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit will also conduct outreach to LGBTQ+ communities across New York.
New York State Landmarks Lit Pink, White, Light Blue
Hochul also announced that New York State landmarks were lit pink, white and light blue on Sunday in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Landmarks to be lit include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA Long Island Rail Road - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal