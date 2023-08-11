New York State Building ‘New Housing In Every Corner of State’

New York State officials just announced "140 units of affordable housing" are now available in a "vibrant" part of the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul, leaders from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and officials from AvalonBay Communities announced the completion of Avalon Harrison.

Hochul Announces First Metro-North Led Transit-Oriented Development, Completed In Harrison, New York

Don Pollard Don Pollard loading...

“My administration is continuing to do everything in our power to build new housing in every corner of this state,” Governor Hochul said. “With more than 140 units of affordable housing, the Avalon Harrison project does not only fit seamlessly into the community — it promises to make Harrison more dynamic and walkable and serve as a model for transit-oriented development everywhere.”

Avalon Harrison In Westchester County, New York Will Include More Than 140 Affordable Housing Units, Access to Shops, Retail

Avalon Harrison is a transit-oriented development at the Harrison Metro-North station.

NY Gov NY Gov loading...

"Transit-oriented development is intended to promote downtown revitalization and improve the environment and healthy lifestyles by providing residents access to shops, amenities, and rail stations within walking distance," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Avalon Harrison, built at the Metro-North Railroad Harrison Station, includes:

143 apartments in three residential buildings, including seven affordable apartments subsidized by Westchester County

5,000 square feet of interior amenities for the residential community

27,000 square feet of vibrant, street-level retail/commercial space

Two landscaped public plazas with connections to the Metro-North Harrison Station platform

758 total project parking spaces

475 Metro-North Customer Parking spaces

96 Retail Parking Spaces

187 Residential Parking Spaces

NY Gov NY Gov loading...

“I am excited to join Governor Hochul and the MTA to celebrate the opening of the first transit-oriented development complex here in my district. With over 140 new apartments built in the heart of downtown Harrison, more New Yorkers will have the opportunity to enjoy the vibrant Harrison community while having first class access to Metro North service," State Senator Shelley Mayer said.

The MTA is continuing to advance transit-oriented developments, with another active project underway in Westbury, New York.

NY Gov NY Gov loading...

“The completion of this beautiful complex completely transforms the area around Harrison Station and will attract new customers to the cleaner and greener public transportation that Metro-North provides. Instead of just being a place to come and go quickly, Harrison station is now a destination and an example of how we can transform cities and increase the use of public transportation with Transit Oriented Development," Metro-North President and Long Island Rail Road Interim President Catherine Rinaldi said.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing