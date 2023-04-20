While last week's record heat finally may have subsided, another risk for brush fires could impact New York state by late week. The Weather Channel says more above average temperatures and very low humidity by Friday, might combine for brush fires that can pop uo with little to no warning.

A statewide burn ban in New York is still in effect until May 14th.

According to the New York DEC, from April 11 to 17, Forest Rangers were called to 26 wildfires in 16 counties that burned nearly 1,000 acres of land.

Fires Break Out Across New York State

The DEC says the state's largest fire actually happened right in the middle of the Hudson Valley. Last week's largest fires, according to sources, were in the town of Deerpark in Orange County, which burned 300 acres. Other large fires were felt in the town of Richmondville, where the fire burned 241 acres and spanned Otsego and Schoharie counties, according to reports.

Fires in Rockland County

ABC also reported that multiple brush fires broke out in Rockland County Friday, as officials evacuated residents in areas and shut down main routes. LoHud reports that around 70 acres were burned, though the fires were mainly under control by late Friday afternoon.

Smaller brush fires were also reported in ulster, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties.

Investigators say a passing CSX train that suffered a wheel failure may have sparked embers which ignited the blaze, as posted by NBC.

Relief in Sight?

TWC says that rain showers by late Saturday and into Sunday could hold down the fire threat for the weekend. The chance for rain could linger as we enter next week, which would be good news for many areas that are experiencing below average rainfall.

Extreme Weather Says that the average rainfall for April in Poughkeepsie is 3.1 inches. As of April 20, 2023, Poughkeepsie has received under an inch.