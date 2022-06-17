Update: New York Truck Driver Identified in Fatal Dump Truck Accident

Greene County Sherriff's Office has released more information including the identity of the dump truck driver.

We told you yesterday about a tragic accident that took place in the Greene County town of Ashland, NY that claimed the life of one. We now have more information as to exactly what happened.

According to a press release from the Greene County Sherriff's Office, on Wednesday, June 15th at 1:34 p.m. the sheriff's office responded to a report that a dump truck had crashed into a house at the intersection of West Settlement Road and Route 23 in the town of Ashland.

Accident Under Investigation

After investigating, the sheriff's office has determined that the tandem axle dump truck was traveling southbound down a steep grade on West Settlement Road when the driver lost control of the truck and was unable to stop at the intersection of route 23.

As the fully loaded dump truck crossed the road at a high rate of speed, it crashed into a house on the other side of the road. The vacant house immediately caught fire which then spread to the house next door. Nearby workers tried to rescue the driver of the truck but were unsuccessful due to the extreme heat and flames from the fire.

Tragically Killed in the Accident

Killed in the accident was 37-year-old Chasondra McGill from Schenectady, New York. McGill was driving one of several Callanan construction trucks that were working on repaving Route 23.

It took volunteer firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire and both houses were completely destroyed by the fire. The fire was so extreme it caused damage to the siding of a third house across the street from the accident. One Ashland firefighter was taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation after trying to rescue the driver.

State Route 23 was closed for about 9 hours Wednesday while police investigated the accident, it was reopened at 10:23 p.m. according to the sheriff's office. New York State Police, Town of Windam, Ashland, Jewett, and other area fire departments and emergency services assisted in the accident.

