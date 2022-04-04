How Many Smoke Detectors Must You Legally Have in a NY Home?

You have heard information about how fire can move quickly through a home or apartment and the best way to try to get everyone out alive is to have a working smoke detector.

Is there a law that says how many smoke detectors must be present in a home in New York State?

If there is a law, how many of these smoke detectors do I need in my particular New York home?

Is there a law? Yes, there is.

You are required to have a working smoke detector in the sleeping area of your home, preferably one per bedroom, and then one per floor if there are multiple levels in the home. It all comes down to the amount of square footage that you have in the home. You can always double-check with your local fire department as well.

Can you get a ticket for not having a working smoke detector in your home?

Yes, you can get a ticket, but it will only be after there is a fire and the fire department can prove that you didn't have a working smoke detector in the home.

Is there a particular type of smoke detector that you have to have in your New York home?

Yes, a working one. In 2019, there was a law passed (pdf) that all of the smoke detectors sold in New York after that point have to be sold with a 10-year lithium battery. If you have ever been awoken by the chirp of a battery dying in the middle of the night, you will know what an asset it is to have a battery that you will not have to worry about changing the battery.

How often should you check the battery in the smoke detector? Can you check the battery in these new 10-year types?

Yes, you should actually check the smoke detector twice a year. You can choose a day that you remember, like your birthday and Christmas or St Patrick's Day, or you can use the time change as a reminder.

