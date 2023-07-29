Who Can Legally Not Wear a Seat Belt in New York State?

Who Can Legally Not Wear a Seat Belt in New York State?

rattanakun

Do you wear your seat belt every time you get into a car or behind the wheel? Do you wear it every single time or just when you are thinking there is going to be a police officer pulling you over?

Is there a reason that you need to not wear your seat belt? A medical reason or a reason that you know is substantiated? Would you like to be able to legally not wear your seat belt? Is there legitimately a process that anyone could go through so you don't have to ever wear your seat belt again? Here's what we found out when we did a deeper dive into whether or not this is even a possibility.

Do you have to wear a seat belt in New York State while in the backseat?

Tomwang112
loading...

Let's start with the backseat, who has to wear a seat belt in the back seat of the car? Yes, according to a law that was passed in New York State in 2020, if a person is not wearing their seat belt, in any spot in the car (even in the backseat) they are required to wear a seat belt and can be ticketed for it.

READ MORE: Getting Married in NYS? Read This First!

Who legally can get away with not wearing a seat belt in New York State?

Noel Hendrickson
loading...

You can legally not wear your seat belt if you are a rural letter carrier, riding on a school bus that was built before July of 1987, and if you have a medical exemption. The following is directly from the DMV drivers book, you "may be exempt from the seat belt law if your doctor certifies your condition and exemption in writing. Certification must be on the physician's letterhead and carried with you when you travel."

Knowing that you could potentially get pulled over, but have it covered with the medical letter, would you do it?

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

New York Man Trapped on Top of Car in Hudson Valley Stream

SUV stuck in a flooded stream in Dutchess County.

PICTURES: See Inside NASCAR's Most Expensive Mansions

The largest NASCAR driver home includes an indoor aquarium and more than 19,000 square feet of living on 415 acres. The No. 10 home on this list of the 10 most expensive is hardly a postage stamp by comparison.

Taste of Country recently compiled the priciest NASCAR driver homes, and while a few famous names make the list, a few not-quite-as-famous names do, too. Dale Jr., Denny Hamlin, Danica Patrick and the Busch brothers are a few of the drivers to look for on this list of mega-mansions. See pictures of all 10 and a full home tour of the No. 1 house.
Filed Under: New York Laws, New York Seat Belt Laws
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post