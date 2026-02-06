New York State Alert: Deadly Extreme Cold Watch Issued

The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York are bracing for another round of arctic temperatures.

An extreme cold watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the entire region.

Extreme Cold Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, New York State

ShaunWilkinson ShaunWilkinson loading...

The extreme cold watch is in effect from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon. Officials say the coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The low on Saturday is expected to be below zero, and with the wind chill, it could feel 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Issues With Extreme Cold

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

These extreme cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, officials say.

The National Weather Service also warns that winds will blow objects, down trees, cause power outages, and even make driving difficult.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result," the National Weather Service told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution."

Code Blue In Effect In New York State

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging all New Yorkers to use extreme caution this weekend as a Code Blue remains in effect for New York State.

“This winter has proven to be a brutal one, with high snowfall totals and continuous temperatures below freezing,” Governor Hochul said. “Unfortunately, the cold we’ve seen for nearly a month is set to continue," Hocul stated.

Hochul suggests New Yorkers stay home, "if you can." If you can't make sure you have, give yourself extra travel time and have blankets, snacks, and water in your car.

If you do go outside, it's best to dress in layers, wear a hat, face mask, and gloves.

LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State Temperatures can get downright cold across the United States. However, some states are much, MUCH colder than others. See what the lowest recorded temperatures are for each state. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

The 9 Coldest States In America