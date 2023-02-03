New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State
A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog.
Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day.
Winter Is Coming For New York State
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
Punxsutawney Phil appears to be right, at least for this weekend, in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
A dangerous arctic blast is forecast for the area this weekend. Parts of New York State may feel like -45 degrees on Saturday.
Groundhog Day Is Different In Westchester County, New York
A Westchester County farm does Groundhog Day differently. Muscoot Farm's chicken Cluxatawney Henrietta predicts an early spring or longer winter by laying an egg.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer believes this highly anticipated Groundhog Day celebration helps put the Hudson Valley on the map.
On Thursday around 10 a.m., nearly two hours after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Hudson Valley residents flocked to the farm at at 51 Route 100 in Katonah hoping Cluxatawney Henrietta would predict an early spring.
Hudson Valley Chicken Predicts Early Spring
Muscoot Farm's chicken Cluxatawney Henrietta is predicting an early spring!
On Thursday, Cluxatawney Henrietta laid an egg, which signifies an early start to spring, according to Muscoot Farm.
"It’s an EGG-siting morning here at Muscoot Farm!," the farm wrote on Facebook.
Malverne, Staten Island Animals Make Groundhog Predictions
Malverne Mel and Staten Island Chuck both agree with Cluxatawney Henrietta.
Staten Island Chuck stepped out of his home around 7 a.m. on Thursday and stayed outside. If Chuck ran back inside that would have meant six more weeks of winter.
Staten Island officials say Chuck is accurate right 80 percent of the time, more than the average groundhog.
Holstville, New York Groundhog Predicts More Winter.
Holstville Hal, another Long Island groundhog, saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter.