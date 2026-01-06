These Everyday Products Will Cost More In New York

Many popular items are expected to cost more this year.

Companies Blame Trump Tariffs For Price Increases In 2026

President Donald Trump's new tariffs are reshaping the cost of making and importing everyday products for companies.

Some of the biggest brands are warning New Yorkers to prepare for higher prices in 2026. Several companies say select products will cost noticeably more as tariff-related costs pile up.

Nike

Nike warned investors that tariffs could add roughly $1 billion in costs this year.

Rather than raising prices on all products, the company plans to use “surgical price increases.” Meaning some shoes, apparel, and gear could cost you more this year while while others will stay the same.

BMW

BMW announced that some 2026 models will cost $400 to $1,500 more this year.

BMW blames rising production costs, including tariffs on imported parts.

Sharpie, Yankee Candle, Rubbermaid

Newell Brands owns Sharpie, Yankee Candle, and Rubbermaid. The company has raised prices multiple times as officials say tariffs are driving up costs on steel, aluminum, and imports from China.

The company warns these price increases will continue into 2026.

Barbie & Hot Wheels

Mattel, the company behind Barbie and Hot Wheels, confirmed it will raise prices on some U.S. products to offset tariff-related costs.

Mattel adds that 40 to 50 percent of its toys will remain under $20. But some popular items are expected to become more expensive.

Walmart

Walmart executives say they hope to avoid broad price hikes, but shoppers could still see higher prices on certain everyday items. Especially imports from China.

