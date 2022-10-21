New York ‘Sexual Predator’ Arrested In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley "sexual predator" is accused of sexually abusing a child.

On Monday, Oct. 17, New York State Police announced the arrest of a man from Orange County who they labeled a "sexual predator."

"Sexual Predator" Arrested in Orange County, New York

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services 33-year-old arrested Jose Ramos Alonzo of Newburgh, New York on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

An investigation by New York State Police and Orange County Child Protective Services determined Alonzo engaged in a course of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11 years old, police say.

More information about the investigation or alleged sexual abuse was not released by New York State Police.

Newburgh, New York Man Charged With Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child

Ramos was subsequently arrested for predatory sexual assault of a child, a class A-II felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Alonzo was arraigned in the Town of New Windsor Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

