New York Sex Offender Accused Of Hiding In Hudson Valley

A New York State sex offender is accused of not telling officers about his move to the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:10 a.m., detectives from the Saugerties Police Department arrested 60-year-old Michael A. Caban Jr. of Ulster County for allegedly failing to make notification of a change of address.

New York Sex Offender Found Living in Ulster County, New York

The Saugerties Police Department discovered that Caban was residing at 70 Fawn Road in the Town of Saugerties, police say.

Caban, a level 2 Sex Offender, is required by law to notify local law enforcement and the New York State Sex Offender Registry anytime he moves. By law, sex offenders must notify New York State about any move.

New York State officials notify the public anytime a Level-3 or Level-2 sex offender moves. Both are deemed to have a high risk of a repeat offense. Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Kingston, New York Sex Offender Found Living in Saugerties, New York

The last time Caban registered his address was in 2017 when Caban was then living on Green Street in the City of Kingston, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Caban was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on July 20, 2022, to answer his charge.

Hudson Valley Sex Offender Had Sexual Contact With Young Girl

In 1991, Caban was convicted for having "Actual, Sexual Contact" with a 12-year-old girl, according to the New York State Sex Offenders Database.

He was sentenced to five years probation.

