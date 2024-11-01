New York Sends Out Around $1,000 To Millions Of New Yorkers

Millions of New Yorkers are receiving large checks in the mail from New York State, or via direct deposit.

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, around three million New Yorkers have or will soon receive their STAR benefits.

STAR Tax Relief In New York State

The STAR program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners and senior citizens.

"For homeowners with incomes of $500,000 or less, STAR benefits are typically worth several hundred dollars. For seniors age 65 and older with incomes below $98,700, STAR benefits can exceed $1,000," Hochul's office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.

However, Hudson Valley Post readers say this year's check was less than years past.

A reader from Orange County told us he received about $30 less. Another reader from Long Island said it was "$300-$400 lower than usual!"

Below is a breakdown of this year’s total $2.3 billion STAR benefits by region.

STAR benefits are based of school taxes and are issued before the deadline for school taxes.

Typically, Sept. 30 is the most common school tax date.

The money New Yorkers receive depends on age, income, location and other factors, according to Hochul's office.

"From tax credits to child care assistance to summer food benefits, we’re continuing to put more money back in the pockets of working New Yorkers to address the cost of living and help families across our state," Hochul said.

