New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, 43-year-old Richard Vincent of Mount Vernon was sentenced to 18 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, for the 2019 fatal stabbing of a Mount Vernon man.

Vincent was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, a felony, following a weeklong bench trial in Westchester County, New York in April 2022.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Found Dead

On March 13, 2019, 39-year-old Randy Streete was found dead by his girlfriend in a pool of blood in his basement apartment on South Sixth Avenue in Mount Vernon, New York.

The autopsy confirmed Streete died from an incised knife wound to the neck, officials say.

During the evening of March 12, 2019, Vincent cut Streete’s throat and stabbed him multiple times during a physical altercation in Streete’s Westchester County home.

Officials did not say how the two knew each other but confirmed vincent and Streete were "previously acquainted," adding Vincent visited Streete at his home on March 12,

2019. Reports on social media say the two went to high school together.

A motive for the killing was not released

Following an investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department, Vincent surrendered himself and was arrested on March 20, 2019. Vincent was a licensed security guard at the time of his arrest.

