New York Restaurant Now Called Best Steakhouse In New York State

New York State is home to many of the best steakhouses in all of America. But a new restaurant is now being called the best steakhouse in the Empire State.

The Daily Meal recently named the "Best Steakhouses In Every State."

The Hunt For The Best Steakhouse In New York State

Here's a fun fact: 66 percent of Americans would pick steak as their last meal.

"Few foods embody the notion of what it means to be American like steak. Themes of masculinity, social mobility, and the founding of the United States itself are tied up in every porterhouse and sirloin that's sold," Jacob Smith writes in his Daily Meal article.

This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State

New York State has many incredible steakhouses so where can you get the best?

COTE Beats Out Peter Luger Steak House For Best Steakhouse In New York State

COTE also has restaurants in Miami and Singapore, according to its website.

COTE blends the conviviality of Korean barbeque together with the hallmarks of a classic American steakhouse. The result is a unique and interactive atmosphere, accompanied by the highest quality USDA Prime beef, an impeccable award-winning 1200+ label wine list, and a suite of classic-but-creative cocktails," COTE states on its website.

Best Choices For Steak Dinner In The Hudson Valley

Do you want a great steak dinner without leaving the Hudson Valley? If you are reading this article, I'm sure you do!

Well, you are in luck. We compiled a list of top places in the Hudson Valley for a steak dinner. See the full list below.

