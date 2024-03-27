New York Residents Win About $7 Million In Historic Mega Millions

A neighbor in New Jersey won the historic Mega Millions jackpot. Still around a half-million winning tickets were sold in New York.

In total New York State residents won over $6.4 million playing Tuesday's Mega Millions.

$2 Million Mega Millions Sold In Newburgh, New York

A $2 million winner was sold in the Hudson Valley, while two other $1 million winners were sold in New York State

$1 Million Winning Tickets Sold In Upstate New York, Long Island

Below are all the winning tickets sold in New York State for Tuesday's drawing.

Mega Millions + No Megaplier In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 2 New York winners

Third Prize: $10,000 - 17 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $500 - 270 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $200 - 580 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $10 - 13,511 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $10 - 13,277 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 72,254 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $2 - 165,574 New York winners

Mega Millions + Megaplier Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 1 New York winner



Third Prize: $20,000 - 2 New York winner



Fourth Prize: $1,000 - 35 New York winners



Fifth Prize: $400 - 97 New York winners



Sixth Prize: $20 - 1,944 New York winners



Seventh Prize: $20 - 1,477 New York winners



Eight Prize: $8 - 9,592 New York winners



Ninth Prize: $4 - 211,135 New York winners

Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, plus a Mega Ball 4.

The jackpot-winning ticket sold in New Jersey is with $1.13 billion. It's the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, according to lottery officials.

Do you want some luck? These are the "luckiest" places to buy lottery tickets. Take a look at the full list below.

