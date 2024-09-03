New York Residents Warned About ‘World’s Deadliest’ Creature

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is telling New Yorkers to take these "proper steps" to protect themselves from the "world's deadliest" creature.

Governor Hochul is advising New Yorkers to protect themselves against mosquito-borne illnesses.

Hochul Warns Of Mosquito-Spread Viruses

Hochul reminded New Yorkers to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and protect against diseases like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

"We want people to get outside and enjoy the beauty that is New York State, but we want them to do so safely with their health in mind by taking proper steps to protect against mosquitoes that carry diseases such as West Nile virus,” Governor Hochul said. "Prevention remains the most effective method of protection from exposure to mosquito-transmitted diseases and can be as simple as protecting your exposed skin with clothing and applying mosquito repellent.”

The 'World’s Deadliest Animal' Loves To Attack In New York State

These viruses are two reasons why the CDC calls these insects the "world's deadliest" creatures.

West Nile Virus In New York

This summer there have been 20 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus across New York State.

"West Nile virus, an infection that can cause serious illness and, in some cases death, is transmitted to humans and some animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Not all mosquitoes carry WNV," Hochul's office states in a press release.

West Nile was first confirmed in New York State in 1999. Since 2020, there have been 115 confirmed human cases and 8 deaths reported in New York, officials say.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Spreading In New York State

Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, is a rarer, but "extremely serious," viral disease spread by mosquitoes that can affect people and horses.

EEE Confirmed In Clinton, Franklin, Saint Lawrence, Washington, Madison, Oneida, Orange, Ulster, Cayuga, and Wayne counties

This summer, 14 horses tested positive for EEE in New York State. There are currently no reported human cases in New York State.

"There is no commercially available human vaccine for EEE or WNV, and the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites," Hochul's office adds.

Prevention can start with what you wear. Experts say these colors will help you avoid getting bit by mosquitoes.

How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases

