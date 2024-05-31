New York Residents Told To ‘Not Drive’ Many Popular Cars

An urgent, "lifesaving Do Not Drive" warning was issued for many more vehicles.

Nissan is the latest car company to warn drivers.

Nissan Issues Do Not Drive Warning

On Wednesday, Nissan issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for 83,920 vehicles. The warning is related to 2002-2006 vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata airbags.

The warning covers:

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra

2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 vehicles

"If you have one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced," National Highway Transportation Safety Administration states.

Honda and Toyota also recently issued "Do Not Drive" warnings.

Toyota Issues "Do Not Drive Warning"

Honda Issues "Do Not Drive" Warning

Honda models with these airbags include:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

27 Deaths Linked To Takata Airbags

Alpha airbags have a 50 percent failure rate, officials say. Replacement parts are available now for free. Canva loading...

Officials say that unrepaired Takata airbags have an increased risk of exploding.

At least 27 people in the U.S. were killed by a defective Takata airbag that exploded, according to the NHTSA. At least 500 people were injured by exploding Takata airbag inflators.

"Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata airbags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries," the NHTSA said. "Older model year vehicles put their occupants at higher risk, as the age of the airbag is one of the contributing factors."

Check your vehicle for recalls here.

