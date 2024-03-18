‘Widespread’ Kidnapping: New Yorkers Warned Not To Travel To This Location

New York State residents are being warned that "kidnapping is widespread."

Top U.S. officials are warning residents to not travel to Haiti.

Haiti: Level 4 Warning "Do Not Travel"

The U.S. Department of State released a "Level 4" travel advisory telling all U.S. residents to "not travel" to the Caribbean nation.

The travel warning comes as there have been kidnappings, crime, and deadly gang violence in what's considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

"Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure," U.S. officials warn.

Armed Rebellion Forces Haiti Prime Minster To Resign

Americans Told To Leave, Not Travel To Haiti

The U.S. Embassy is evacuating non-essential staff members from Haiti and advised all citizens not to travel to the country.

Officials call the current security situation in Haiti "unpredictable and dangerous."

All Americans have been told to "depart Haiti as soon as possible."

Americans Getting Kidnapped, Targeted In Haiti With "Sophisticated" Plan

U.S. officials warn "Kidnapping is widespread," in Haiti adding kidnap victims "regularly include U.S. citizens."

The U.S. Department of State warns Americans:

Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. Victim’s families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.

Travels Attacked After Leaving Airport

Officials also warn Americans are being followed, violently attacked, and robbed shortly after leaving the Port-au-Prince International Airport.

Robbers and carjackers are also attacking cars stuck in traffic.

