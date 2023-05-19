New York Put On ‘Global Stage’ Causing ‘Dramatic Economic Effect’

This week New York State is on the "global stage" which will generate a massive amount of money for the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is highlighting how the PGA is going to help New York State.

PGA Championship Comes To New York State

2023 PGA Championship - Round One Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul welcomed golfers and visitors to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. The world-renowned sporting event started on Thursday and lasts through the weekend.

The 2023 tournament marks the fourth PGA championship in New York's Finger Lakes Region

"The PGA Championship is one of our nation's premier sporting events, celebrating the most talented, most competitive golfers in the world, and we are thrilled to continue its long history in New York State with this year's tournament," Governor Hochul said.

PGA Will Generate $190 Million For Rochester, Finger Lakers Region, New York State

2023 PGA Championship - Round One Getty Images loading...

The event is expected to generate an estimated economic impact of $190 million in direct, indirect and induced spending, according to Hochul's office.

"With world-renowned athletes and more than 225,000 spectators expected to attend, this event will not only put Rochester on a global stage - it will also provide an economic boost to the entire Finger Lakes region. I am proud to welcome golf enthusiasts from around the world to experience New York's breathtaking natural beauty and vibrant local businesses and encourage them to stop by our Taste NY and I LOVE NY kiosks to learn more about everything that our state has to offer," Hochul added.

Over 225,000 spectators are expected to attend.

2023 PGA Championship - Round One Getty Images loading...

"This will bring a dramatic economic ripple effect, as visitors will eat and stay in the region, support local businesses and explore all that the Finger Lakes has to offer," Hochul's office said.

The PGA Championship was last held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester in 2013.

