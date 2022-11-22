New York ‘Predicate Felon’ Proves ‘Love Bites’ At Hudson Valley Café

A man is accused of assaulting two people inside a popular Hudson Valley cafe.

On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress at Love Bites Café located at 69 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties.

Fight In Progress At Love Bites Cafe in Ulster County, New York

The 911 caller reported a man displayed and threatened to use a knife.

Police learned that 40-year-old Jona Knox of Saugerties, New York got into a verbal argument with the café’s manager about money Knox said he was owed for work he performed earlier in the week.

Police did not say what work Knox did at the cafe.

When the manager told Knox he needed to return at a later date he became physically aggressive toward the female manager, police say.

Saugerties, New York Cafe Workers Assaulted

Knox is accused of spitting in the manager's face, pulling her hair, and punching her in the face. A co-worker who attempted to intervene on behalf of the manager was slashed in his hand by a knife Knox was allegedly holding.

"Customers reportedly fled from the café as Knox was assaulting the workers. Knox then fled the Café’ taking the knife with him," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release. "Paramedics from DIAZ ambulance responded to the scene and treated both victims for their injuries."

"Predicate Felon" Arrested In Saugerties

On Sunday around 3:15 p.m., police took Knox into custody. The knife he used at the cafe was found, according to police.

Knox was charged with assault in the second degree, a felony, two counts of menacing in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, misdemeanors.

Police describe Knox as a "predicate felon." He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

