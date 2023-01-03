New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas.
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Troop F and Troop K patrol the Hudson Valley for New York State Police.
This update highlighted New York State Police's activity from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25.
New York State Police Week In Review For Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan
Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan Counties.
Troop F Week in Review
Arrests
- Felony:18
- Misdemeanor:26
- Violation: 4
Crash Investigations
- Property Damage:93
- Personal Injury: 17
- Fatal: 1
DWI Arrests: 25
Total Calls For Service: 811
Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,047
New York State Police Week In Review For Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester
Troop K patrols Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester counties.
Troop K Week in Review
Arrests
- Felony:21
- Misdemeanor:48
- Violation: 5
Crash Investigations
- Property Damage:151
- Personal Injury: 26
- Fatal: 0
DWI Arrests: 26
Total Calls For Service: 1,289
Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,380