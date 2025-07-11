This "scary, highly toxic" plant that can be deadly, even if you don't touch it, is found all over New York State. Here's how you can help identify the plant to avoid.

Officials are once again sounding the alarm about a poisonous plant that can be deadly that's found in New York. This poisonous plant is toxic to humans and animals, the New Jersey Poison Center confirms.

'Scary, Toxic' Plant That Can Be Deadly Spreading in New York

Getty Images

The poison hemlock grows in backyards, flower beds and parks. The National Park Service labels it as "highly toxic" and reports it's found in almost every state in the nation, including in New York.

The New York Post reports poison hemlock is "spreading like wildfire" across the United States. An Ohio man nearly died from it last May, without ever touching the plant.

LeBlond got very sick days after he used a chainsaw to clear honeysuckle and the weeds around his home. He remembers going to the ICU but has no memory of the following three weeks. His wife was told several times that LeBlond may not survive.

LeBlond spent over 100 days in the hospital. He did survive his exposure to the toxic plant, but many others don't.

Poisonous New York Plant That Kills Humans, Pets is Spreading

Getty Images

"Poison hemlock is extremely toxic to humans. When working with poison hemlock, wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to limit accidental ingestion," the Western New York Partnering to Protect Western New York From Invasive Species states.

Below are photos to help you spot a poison hemlock plant:

'Scary, Toxic' Plant That Can Be Deadly, Spreading in New York

