New York Pizza Graffiti Bandit Strikes Again In Hudson Valley

Fox 5/Youtube/Four Corners Pizza

The Hudson Valley's pizza graffiti bandit has tagged up another popular eatery.

The pizza graffiti artist struck again in Westchester County.

Pizza Graffiti Artist In Yonkers, New York

Fox 5/Youtube
Over the weekend, Roma II Pizza on Lockwood Avenue in Yonkers was the latest pizza shop to be targeted with unwanted graffiti.

For the past few weeks, spray-painted pizza slices topped with pepperoni, green peppers, and gooey cheese have appeared outside of both casual pizza spots and upscale pizza restaurants across the county.

This marks at least the eighth time a local pizzeria was tagged with unwanted art.

Pizza Bandit Strikes In Eastchester, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe and Pelham

Four Corners Pizza
The unwanted art has also appeared at Nicky's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Larchmont, Cosimo and Johnny's Pizza Shop in Eastchester, Four Corners Pizza in Pelham, Jimmy's Pizzeria in Mamaroneck, pizzerias in New Rochelle and two Villagio Ristorante & Pizzeria locations, in Tuckahoe and Pelham.

Charges Are Possible

In each case, nothing is stolen or damaged. However, police report that the graffiti artist may face criminal charges if found.

Fox 5/Youtube/Four Corners Pizza
The unknown artist could be charged with criminal mischief, fined and could potentially face jail time, officials say.

