New York On High Alert: Over 10 School Districts Deal With ‘Disturbing’ Threats

Top state officials are on high alert following many threats of school violence made to schools across New York State.

Law enforcement across New York State remains on high alert due to the continuing tensions amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel and now school-swatting threats.

School Swatting Threats Made In Western New York, the Capital Region, Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country

New York State Police are investigating a number of "swatting" incidents made at schools across the Empire State on Tuesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed over 10 school districts across New York received "disturbing 'swatting' threats."

Hochul didn't name the school districts but confirmed swatting threats were received in Western New York, the Capital Region, Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country.

What Is Considered A Swatting Threat?

A swatting threat occurs when someone calls 911 and fakes an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, typically a SWAT team, according to the FBI.

The goal of a swatting threat is typically to create panic and to scare students, families, and educators, officials say.

Threats Made Across New York State Were Fake

All of the threats were determined to be false and New York children were never in danger, according to Hochul.

"I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school – swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families," Hochul said in a statement.

New York State Police Investigating After Nearly A Dozen School Swatting Threats

Governor Hochul has directed New York State Police to investigate all of the swatting threats.

“I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve. The New York State Intelligence Center is also monitoring the situation and State Police are prepared to provide support and necessary resources to address credible threats. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers," Hochul added.

Anyone with information on who was responsible for these threats is asked to come forward and call New York State Police.

