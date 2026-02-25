New Yorkers Must Squash This Deadly Pest On Sight Now

A dangerous invader from Asia is threatening the region. If you see this black and white insect near your home, officials say you must kill it immediately.

As part of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, officials are reminding New Yorkers to squash and kill this invasive pest.

The U.S. Forest Service is reminding New Yorkers about the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB).

Asian Longhorned Beetle Continues To Impact New York State

USDA USDA loading...

This invasive insect attacks and kills maple and other hardwood trees.

If you see one of these near your home, you're urged to kill it right away.

"Infested trees can become safety hazards since branches can drop and trees can fall, especially during storms," the U.S. Forest Service states. "If you come across this pest, squash it on sight."

Came To New York From China, Korea

USDA USDA loading...

The insect is native to China and Korea. It was first detected in the U.S. in 1996.

According to the USDA, the Asian Longhorned Beetle most likely came to the United States "hidden inside wood packaging material from Asia."

It's classified as a 'Hungry Pest' and is under a federal quarantine in New York.

How To Identify

USDA USDA loading...

They are about 1.5 inches long and shiny black, with white spots on their wing cases.

They have black and white antennae that can be up to twice as long as their body, the New York State DEC reports.

What Attacked Trees Look Like

USDA USDA loading...

Officials say it poses a severe threat to North American hardwood forests, particularly maple trees.

Trees attacked by these insects often have wilted leaves and canopy dieback.

Trees cannot heal from the damage, officials say.

"ALB threatens the health of New York's hardwood forests and negatively impacts agriculture and tourism," the New York State DEC states.

If you see any Asian Longhorned Beetles in New York or damaged trees, New Yorkers are urged to call. 631-288-1751.

