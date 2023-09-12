New York Officials Issue Stern Warning Over Rabid Raccoon In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley health officials issued a stern warning to all New York residents after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The Dutchess County Emergency Management confirmed a raccoon found in the county tested positive for rabies.

The Dutchess County Health Department reports they were notified this week that a rabid raccoon was captured in the area of Farview Road in Hopewell Junction.

Confirmed Rabid Raccoon in Hopewell Junction

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health is alerting Dutchess County residents about the rabid raccoon which was rescued on August 28 on Farview Road.

Officials confirmed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

"If you or your pet had physical contact with a raccoon in the area of Farview Road in Hopewell Junction, REPORT THE INCIDENT IMMEDIATELY to DBCH at 845-486-3404 Mon-Fri 9am to 5pm or 845-431-6465 on nights, weekends, or holidays," the Dutchess County Emergency Management said.

Do Not Approach Wild Animals

Officials didn't report if the raccoon attacked any humans or animals.

Officials remind residents to not approach raccoons and wild animals.

"Residents are reminded: DO NOT APPROACH or have contact with raccoons or other wild animals. AVOID CONTACT and keep pets away," the Dutchess County Emergency Management stated.

