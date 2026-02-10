New York Named One Of The Most Termite-Infested States In America

New York is now one of the worst states in the entire country for this destructive pest. If you own a home, you need to check these four things immediately.

A spokesperson from Terminix reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know how bad termites are in New York State.

New York Homes Infested With Termites

Terminix just released its Top Termite-Infested U.S. States Report.

New York State ranked as the 9th worst state in terms of termites.

"Any structure that contains wood, whether it’s new or old, modest or luxurious, is vulnerable to termites,” Technical Services Manager at Terminix Steven Dupuy told Hudson Valley Post. “The data shows just how widespread termite activity has become, and why routine inspections and early prevention are critical to stopping severe structural damage that can be costly to repair.”

Terminix tells us this is "a sign of intensifying termite pressure driven by heat and humidity" across New York State.

Top 10 Most Termite-Infested States:

Florida, California, Texas and Georgia were the worst states.

Below is the top 10

1. Florida

2. California

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Tennessee

6. Pennsylvania

7. Arkansas

8. Ohio

9. New York

10. Maryland

What Hometowns In New York Deal With the Most Termites

When it comes to hometowns impacted by the termites, some places have it much worse. Some New Yorkers deal with more terminates that most Americans.

Orkin's Top 50 Most Termite-Infested Cities in America 2025

How To Prevent Termites

Terminix offered the following tips to help prevent termites

Keep wood off the ground: Elevate firewood, decks, and fences.

Clear a buffer: Leave 12 inches between plants/mulch and your home’s exterior walls.

Manage moisture: Fix leaks, check gutters, and adjust sprinklers.

Schedule inspections: Annual checks catch problems before they become expensive repairs.

Orkin's 2025 Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

