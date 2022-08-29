New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison

A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison.

In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.

Westchester County Murderer Released From Dutchess County, New York Prison

steven zeidman/Youtube steven zeidman/Youtube loading...

When sentenced, Leon was told he wouldn't be eligible for parole until 2036. He was resentenced in June to 36 years to life in prison and his parole hearing was moved up to 2022 in early August.

"After 35 years in prison, Paul is a rehabilitated man who expresses sincere remorse for his actions. He is deeply respected by his peers and by correctional staff, many of whom have written letters of support in favor of clemency for Paul," New Yorkers for Clemency states about Leon.

On August 22, just a few days after his birthday, Leon was granted parole, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

steven zeidman/Youtube steven zeidman/Youtube loading...

"Paul has a strong network of family members and friends who are eager to support him upon release," New Yorkers for Clemency adds about Leon.

2 Women Killed in Pelham, New York Apartment

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Leon was 17 when he was sentenced in 1987. He was 16 when he killed 83-year-old Lois Feraca and her 49-year-old daughter, Theresa Carbone, in Feraca's Pelham, New York apartment.

steven zeidman/Youtube steven zeidman/Youtube loading...

His supporters point to his good behavior in prison. According to the New Yorkers for Clemency:

While (in prison) Paul has worked as a mobility assistant and literacy aide for incarcerated people with visual impairments. Paul has been particularly committed to honing his vocation in Industry. He has been promoted through the ranks, first as a builder and quality control advisor where he created desks and office equipment used all around the state, and, for the past number of years, as a head clerk, where he is responsible for data entry. Most recently, Paul was part of the team of essential workers during the COVID pandemic who helped create necessary items such as bedding, sanitizer, and burial supplies for the state. His commitment and invaluable contributions to the state’s COVID response have been recognized by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s top administrators.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.