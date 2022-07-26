A New York man is heading to prison for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a Bronx man was sentenced for killing his ex-girlfriend in Westchester County in 2017.

Bronx, New York Man Murdered Ex-Girlfriend in Westchester County

On January 22, 2017, at approximately 3 a.m., 47-year-old Bronx resident Luis Alturet-Rivera shot his ex-girlfriend Diana Casado, a 27-year-old Yonkers resident, in the head while she was sitting in her parked car on Palisades Avenue in Yonkers.

Hours later, her mother found Casadostill alive in her car and called 911. EMS responded and took her to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx where she later died, officials say.

Video Surveillance Shows New York City Man After Murder With Yonkers, New York Woman's Belongings

A video surveillance camera located a short distance from where she was shot, showed Alturet-Rivera with Casado's pocketbook, which contained her wallet, credit cards and other personal information, officials say.

Another camera captured him minutes later throwing Casados's purse it into a dumpster. Officials believe this was done to make the shooting look like a robbery. Contents of that purse, including Casado's wallet, credit cards and license were later discovered by a good Samaritan who called the police.

New York City Man Flees New York After Fatal Shooting in Hudson Valley

Alturet-Rivera left New York State after Casado's death. The Yonkers Police Department later identified him a suspect in Casado's murder. The Yonkers Police Department cold case team continued to investigate and, eventually, found in the state of Washington.

He was extradited from Washington in February 2019 with the help of the FBI.

Bronx, New York Man Convicted of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend in Westchester County, New York

A jury convicted Alturet-Rivera of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, both felonies, in June 2022 following a three-week trial.

“We hope the family of Diana Casado has some sense of closure today,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah stated in a press release on Friday after Alturet-Rivera was sentenced. “This sentence reflects the years of extraordinary investigative work by those dedicated to seeking justice for the tragic and violent end to Diana’s life.”

New York City Man Sentenced for Killing Yonkers, New York Woman

On Friday, lturet-Rivera was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison following his June conviction for the 2017 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Casado.

In a statement made to the court, the victim’s mother said:

“A person like Luis should not be allowed out in the streets for what he did to my daughter... When he killed her, he killed me.”

