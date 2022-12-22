New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend.

On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County.

Dutchess County, New York Man Dies Hiking In Ulster County, New York

DEC DEC loading...

On Saturday, Dec. 17, around 2:50 p.m., Forest Ranger Stratton overheard radio traffic from Ulster County 911 requesting assistance with an unconscious subject on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest.

The hiker, a 69-year-old man from Dutchess County, collapsed while hiking with two friends.

One of the friends started CPR while the other hiker called for help, according to the New York State DEC.

Clinton Corners, New York Man Dies Hiking In Town of Shandaken

Google Google loading...

The 69-year-old unnamed man is from Clinton Corners in Dutchess County, according to the DEC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Ulster County EMS reached the man and declared him deceased a the scene. Rangers Allwine, Clute, and Stratton assisted the State Police with processing the scene and recovering the subject from the woods. Resources were clear at 6:30 p.m.

The man's cause of death was not released.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.