New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend.
On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County.
Dutchess County, New York Man Dies Hiking In Ulster County, New York
On Saturday, Dec. 17, around 2:50 p.m., Forest Ranger Stratton overheard radio traffic from Ulster County 911 requesting assistance with an unconscious subject on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest.
The hiker, a 69-year-old man from Dutchess County, collapsed while hiking with two friends.
One of the friends started CPR while the other hiker called for help, according to the New York State DEC.
Clinton Corners, New York Man Dies Hiking In Town of Shandaken
The 69-year-old unnamed man is from Clinton Corners in Dutchess County, according to the DEC.
Ulster County EMS reached the man and declared him deceased a the scene. Rangers Allwine, Clute, and Stratton assisted the State Police with processing the scene and recovering the subject from the woods. Resources were clear at 6:30 p.m.
The man's cause of death was not released.