New York Man Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

Police are trying to figure out how two vehicles collided head-on Friday night on a popular road in the Hudson Valley. The crash shut down a major road.

On Monday, New York State Police announced details regarding a fatal accident in Orange County.

On Friday New York State Police from Troop K responded to the Wallkill Montgomery town line for reports of a car and pickup truck accident.

On February 25, 2022, at 10:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Middletown barracks responded to State Route 211 in the town of Wallkill for a report of a vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1996 Ford Ranger was traveling east on State Route 211 and a 2007 Scion TC traveling west on 211 was involved in a head-on collision, police say.

The operator of the Scion, Victor L. Hernandez,56, from the city of Middletown, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Ford Ranger, 38-year-old Bruce W. White, age 38 from the town of Montgomery was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries by Town of Wallkill Ambulance, according to police.

Both vehicles were very damaged, sitting on opposite sides of the road.

New York State Police were spotted on the scene taking photos and gathering evidence.

Neither operator appeared to be impaired, police say.

The cause of the investigation is still under investigation, State Police were assisted by the Town of Wallkill Police and Town of Wallkill EMS.