Here's another case of being careful what you post online. In this case, when you're claiming you got hurt on the job and can't physically do much, you might not want to post pics of yourself doing physical activity.

According to his disability application form, this New York state man said he could hardly bend over to put his own shoes on, couldn't walk for more than 15 minutes, and couldn't sit for more than 30 minutes. But what happened here?

Hurt on the Job?

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release that the 50-year-old man claimed on his disability forms that he fell when he worked as an electrician in 2013. WFLA says that between 2013 to 2020 he received more than $200,000 in disability from the Social Security Administration. The problem, according to the AG, is that the Huntington, NY man collected those benefits while running and earning an income off of a limousine company.

Do You Even Lift, Bro?

And there was one more thing. Seems during his free time, he became quite the gym rat. According to WFLA, his wife had posted pictures of him lifting weights on her Instagram page. Whoops. Officials say he was arraigned on Thursday and charged with second-degree larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.

For Those Not Claiming to Be Hurt Who Want to Get Healthy

Do you consider yourself healthy? Sometimes it can depend on where you live. Does the town or city you live in have easy access to nutritious food and recreational facilities? Is healthcare affordable and are the parks well taken care of? While maintaining a healthy diet and exercising on your own is important, areas that put priority on well-being will tend to have healthier populations.

Where are New York's Healthiest Places?

WalletHub analyzed the data from across a number of cities using four key dimensions: 1) Health Care 2) Food 3) Fitness and 4) Green Space. This was broken down even further, evaluating those four dimensions using 43 relevant metrics. Some of the results may surprise you. According to WalletHub, New York City was 17th in the nation overall, and 2nd in the health care category.

Rochester was 43rd. Yonkers was 52nd, and Buffalo was 65th.

How Complete is This List?

Now when it comes to the least healthy city that WalletHub rated, Brownsville, Texas was dead last at 182nd. They rated right below Gulfport, Mississippi. Something to consider is that WalletHub compared only the top 182 of the most populated U.S. cities. If you expanded the list, you'd probably see some more towns representing the Hudson Valley.

