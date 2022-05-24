More than ever, we're turning to all-natural and plant-based options and products. I can feel and smell the difference between items used with fewer chemicals and scents.

My friends and family know that I love locally made products that smell good. From candles to locations, body sprays, and foam soap, it's always fun to explore new scents from new, local businesses.

In the Hudson Valley, local shops and businesses have been more aware of using these options and having them for sale to customers.

A popular soap company is opening its doors in Ulster County, NY.

This plant-based soap shop will add another Hudson Valley location to its list. Buff City Soap will soon open in Kingston, NY. Residents are excited to be able to shop at this new location since it'll be near other convenient stores

Have you ever heard of Buff City Soap and its products?

My mom was the first one to tell me about this plant-based business that is growing in the Hudson Valley. I love the idea that they don't have those harsh chemicals or animal fats in their products. If anything, the soap is light and refreshing and there are so many scents to choose from.

In addition to plant-based soaps, Buff City also has body butters, Epsom salt soaks, and more.

They also sell bath bombs and laundry soap. Buff City Soap has epsom salt soaks, body butter, shave soap, beard oil, shower fizzies and more. These items are all handmade on a daily basis in all of their locations.

Buff City Soap also has funny names for their products.

I love the names of their products, such as "Narcissist", "All Hail the Queen" and "Love Potion."

Have you been to Buff City's locations in the Hudson Valley?

I was only aware of their location in Poughkeepsie that I have passed before. In addition to their opening in Kingston, they also have other locations as well.

While you can visit them in person, they also make it easy and convenient to shop online.

Let us know if you have made a purchase from them. What was your favorite scent?

