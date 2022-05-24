Dutchess Man Arrested After Not Scanning Items at Self Checkout

While using the self-checkout you may have wondered what would happen if you didn't scan something. A Dutchess man found out the answer to that question the hard way.

Over the past decade, many Hudson Valley businesses have been phasing out long checkout lines, replacing them with self-service kiosks that allow customers to ring themselves up. At first, it was a bit unsettling to scan your own items but now many shoppers prefer the convenience of checking out on their own.

While using the self-service register you may have innocently wondered what would happen if you decided not to scan an item or two. Could you get away with just quickly waving the item over the laser while making a fake "beep" noise yourself? Surely no one would notice, right?

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley shopper found out this week that yes, someone does notice. Quamaine Dawkins of Beacon was arrested on Monday after shopping at Wal-Mart. According to the New York State Police, Dawkins was at the self-checkout at the Ellenville Wal-Mart when security noticed that he wasn't actually scanning his items.

A loss prevention employee at the Ulster County store claims Dawkins attempted to steal $1,520 worth of items by not properly ringing them up himself. The alleged act could earn the Beacon man a felony. He's been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a very serious charge.

Security experts say that trying to rip off the self-service checkout is a really stupid idea. Businesses have invested in high-tech cameras and scanners that record your every move. Large chains like Wal-Mart have high-resolution cameras that can zoom in to read credit card numbers and other details. It turns out that the self-checkout is actually the hardest place to get away with stealing anything.

Dawkins was issued a ticket and has been ordered to appear at the Town of Wawarsing Court next month.

