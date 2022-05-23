Confirmed: Sales of Recalled JIF Peanut Butter in the Hudson Valley

On Saturday, the CDC listed a recall for jars of Jif brand peanut butter over salmonella concerns. Sales and consumption of the recalled batches have been confirmed in the Hudson Valley.

Jif Peanut Butter Recall in the Hudson Valley, NY

States affected by the recall include California, Texas, Massachusetts, and New York. Symptoms of Salmonella include high fever, diarrhea, and vomiting. In a local Facebook post, several Hudson Valley residents reported buying and consuming the recalled batches.

"Just a heads up on the JIF peanut butter recall", began a local resident, "My almost empty jar has one of the lot numbers listed. It was purchased at the Shoprite in Lagrangeville. Thankfully, we have not gotten sick." "I have one too", said another, "I believe from the Shop Rite in LaGrangeville as well. I always used to buy one of the other more expensive natural PB brands and switched to Jif to save a little money. Ugh."

Recalled Jif Peanut Butter in LaGrangeville, NY

Many stores, including the above-mentioned LaGrangeville Shoprite, alerted shoppers to the potential danger. "I got a robocall from Shoprite last night just as I was headed out the door. I’m sure we’ve consumed it also" reported another shopper. Think you have a recalled jar? Here's what the CDC recommends you do:

Recalled JIF Peanut Butter Lot Codes

First, check the lot number on your peanut butter. From the CDC: "Lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers." If you have a recalled jar, simply throw it out. The CDC recommends disinfecting any surfaces the peanut butter could have touched and to monitor yourself for any symptoms if you've already eaten it. The good news is that while Salmonella is serious, no deaths have been reported and thankfully only 14 people nationwide have become sick.

