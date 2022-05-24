Massive ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Starts in the Hudson Valley

It's aimed at saving lives and keeping everyone safe across the state. The East Fishkill Police Department said themselves and law enforcement agencies across the nation are participating in a special crackdown that started on Monday, May 23rd and will run through Sunday, June 5th. There are specific guidelines with the crackdown that law enforcement officials are following across New York State.

What is the "Click it or Ticket" Campaign all about?

'The Buckle Up New York (BUNY) Click It or Ticket' campaign is promoted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. One the main purposes of this is to help stop drivers from becoming another statistic when it comes to driving fatalities.

What will be happening?

It's very specific. Enforcement efforts will be stepped up and law enforcement will be cracking down on drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts. This is serious, law enforcement officers will be using a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to enforcing the campaign.

What is the goal?

There are a few, officials want to make sure all drivers and passengers are safe on the roadways and raise awareness about seat belt safety. As the post says, "seat belts save lives - buckle up and arrive alive".

More police presence:

Another campaign will also be going on and it's the "STOP-DWI Memorial Day Crackdown". Dutchess County Officials announced that police officers will be participating in the effort to crack down on drunk driving during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. All the details can be found using the link above and it will be begin Friday, May 27th and end on Tuesday, May 31st.

