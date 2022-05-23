TikTok’s Two Most Popular Restaurant’s in Poughkeepsie, New York
These people loved the food so much that they had to put it on video. That has to mean it's good, right?
The Hudson Valley is known for having amazing food. You can find a great meal in any town or city in the region but Poughkeepsie, New York could be making a strong argument for being the best. That argument comes in reviews on Google and Yelp. A lot of restaurants have ranked extremely high among patrons. The other way restaurants get love is through video testimonials in 60 seconds or less o TikTok.
If you look up #Poughkeepsie on TikTok there are two restaurants that people love to rave about. These are the top restaurants and if you've ever eaten at them then you know why.
Rossi Rosticceria Deli - 45 S Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
@devourpower Unbelievably DEVOUR-worthy. @Rossideli in Poughkeepsie, NY.
@yepitsanquinette A gem in the Hudson Valley worth visiting…hello Poughkeepsie
Lola's Cafe - 131 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
@kate LOLAS IS WHERE ITS AT MY BIG DADDIES
@kate GET UR BACK UP OFF THE WAL !!!
@meals_by_cug Lolas cafe in Poughkeepsie, talk about class