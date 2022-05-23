Residents of Ulster County looking to get active while also maintaining their budget, this one is for you. Details about the 2022 Healthy Ulster Pass Program have been released, and here's what you need to know.

2022 Healthy Ulster Pass Program

The Healthy Ulster Pass Program allows Ulster County residents complimentary access to visit Mohonk Preserve during a six week period. Registration for the pass will run from Wednesday, June 1st through Sunday, June 5th, with a limit of four passes per household.

If your family has children under the age of 15, their admission is always free so long as they are on-site with an adult passholder.

These passes are limited and available while supplies last.

Where Can Ulster County Residents Get Passes?

From June 1st to 5th, between the hours of 9 am until 6 pm, there are two sites for residents to obtain the Healthy Ulster Passes:

Mohonk Preserve's Testimonial Gateway Trailhead: Route 299, New Paltz

Spring Farm Trailhead: Mohonk Road, High Falls

As a reminder, proof of Ulster County residency is required to get passes for the preserve. Each passholder holder must sign their own pass prior to visiting the preserve, and also bring an ID in order to be granted access on site. Wristbands are required from one of the trailheads for each visit to the preserve.

The six week pass will run through Saturday, July 16th.

About The Healthy Ulster Pass Program & Mohonk Preserve

In the 12 years that this program has been offered to Ulster County residents, more than 42,000 free one-month passes have been distributed.

Mohonk Preserve, New York's largest nonprofit nature preserve, offers hiking, climbing, and bouldering, mountain biking, along with horseback riding and cross-country skiing, not to mention breathtaking views. Mohonk Preserve is home to more than 8,000 acres full of mountain ridges, forests, fields, streams, and ponds. Yearly, it welcomes about 300,000 visitors in total.

Their efforts are mainly focused on environmental education, land protection, land stewardship, and conservation science, and you can learn more about those programs and activities on their website.

