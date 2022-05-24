Haverstraw Man Confesses To Sex Crimes With Girl

A Lower Hudson Valley man confessed he sexually abused a 7-year-old child for years.

On Monday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that 46-year-old Sherman Brody of Haverstraw, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree. Brody pleaded guilty after jury selection started, officials say. A trial was expected to start soon.

Haverstraw, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Sex Crime of Child

From late 2017 to April 2021, Brody engaged in a course of sexual abuse against a young girl at various locations in Haverstraw, New York.

The child was approximately seven-years-old when the abuse began, officials say.

“Heinous crimes against children are some of the most egregious offenses in our society. The plea of guilty by the defendant today is a key step as we hold him responsible for his actions. We can only hope the victim in this case can recover from these horrific crimes. The arrest of the defendant is a direct result of multiple Rockland County law enforcement agencies working in coordination to get justice for the victim," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II stated in a press release.

The case was adjourned and Brody is scheduled to be sentenced on August 24, 2022.

Haverstraw, New York Man To Be Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Child

As part of his plea deal, Walsh is expected to be sentenced to 14 years in State Prison with a period of 10 years Post-Release Supervision. He will have to register as a Sex Offender upon his release from custody.

The investigation was handled by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department with the assistance of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office and the Special Victims Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

