How Can You Become a Lifeguard in New York State?

Have you ever thought about becoming a lifeguard? Do you swim really well? Have you ever looked into the process of what it would take to become an official lifeguard?

There are many places throughout our area that are hiring lifeguards, like this one. So, other than needing to know how to swim, let's find out what you would need to do to get a great summer job and also help people.

What do you need to do to become a lifeguard in New York State?

Let's go with the requirements from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, what they say is you need to be able to swim 550 yards, tread water for at least 2 minutes, using only your legs, and then:

Swim 20 yards, surface dive to retrieve a 10 pound brick, return to surface, and swim on the back returning to the starting point. Exit the water without using a ladder or steps; and

Swim five yards, submerge, and retrieve three dive rings placed five yards apart in four to seven feet of water, resurface, and continue to swim another five yards to complete the skill sequence.

Those above requirements will get you into the lifeguard training course. Yep, the training course.

Are there any age requirements to becoming a lifeguard in New York State?

Yes, you need to be at least 16 years old, and meet both the medical and vision requirements for all candidates. That's it? Are there any other skills that would be helpful in becoming a lifeguard? Yes, knowing CPR already is a big bonus, you will need to recertify for that during the lifeguard course.

Are there jobs and housing available for lifeguards in New York State?

For some locations, there are both jobs and housing available (at campgrounds). There are limited opportunities for this year (2022) but you can always continue your self-training throughout the year and then apply for the 2023 season. Here is a list of all the summer positions still open with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

