5 Popular Hudson Valley Wineries To Celebrate National Wine Day

National Wine Day is this Wednesday.

According to National Day Calendar, wine lovers everywhere pour a glass of their favorite wine and celebrate each year on May 25. One may observe National Wine Day by enjoying your favorite wine with a meal and using #NationalWineDayDay to share on social media.

We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite Hudson Valley wineries are, and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Hudson Valley Wineries

5. Nostrano Vineyards

Nostrano Vineyards is a picturesque winery and desirable wedding event venue located in Milton, NY. Their wines are made exclusively from Hudson Valley grapes. Nostrano Vineyards tasting room sits on top of a hill overlooking a serene farm and vineyard. Enjoy wine, cheese, and regular live music at this spot.

4. Milea Estate Vineyard

Milea Estate Vineyard in Staatsburg, NY sits on 98 acres with an elegant tasting room and stunning views, they produce some of the Hudson Valley's best wine. And the Mila Estate 10 Point Gin is a must have made from Milea grapes, sustainable botanicals, and aged in Chardonnay barrels.

3. Robibero Winery

Robibero Winery in New Paltz, NY is a family friendly, pet friendly winery that sits on 42 acres nestled in and around the Shawangunk Ridge. One patron said, "Robibero Winery New Paltz. Great wine, Atmosphere, and you meet great people!"

2. Millbrook Vineyards & Winery

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, NY has been called "the Hudson Valley's flagship winery" by The New York Times and "a great place to visit" by The Wall Street Journal. What else do you need to know? It's a glorious place to visit any time of year for a tour or wine tasting.

1. Brotherhood Winery

Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY Est. in 1839 is the oldest winery in America, so there's a good reason it topped this list. Get the full story on the history of Brotherhood Winery here.

When the Hudson Valley was asked what their favorite Hudson Valley wineries were, the most popular answer was Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Wine Day on Wednesday, wherever you end up. In the meantime, check out 15 Dog-Friendly Wineries and Cideries in the Hudson Valley.