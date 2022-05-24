Highland Grocery Store Employee Caught Taking Picture Under Woman’s Dress

The store employee allegedly took a picture of a customer while she shopped on Saturday, May 21st.

If you are the person responsible for doing the grocery shopping in your house, please use this as a stiff reminder to always be aware of your surroundings and if something doesn't feel right, tell someone.

According to a press release from the town of Lloyd Police Department, a 22-year-old Hannaford Store employee has been arrested after a customer told store management that he allegedly took a picture under her dress while she shopped in the popular grocery store.

What Police Say

Police said that while the victim was shopping at the Hannaford grocery store located in the Bridgeview Plaza on Route 9W in Highland on Saturday, May 21, Marcello Richter of Kingston followed her down an aisle of the store and tried to take a picture under her dress with his cell phone. Once the victim saw what Richter was trying to do, she quickly alerted the store manager to report the situation according to the Daily Voice.

Once the manager was made aware of the alleged crime, they called the Lloyd town police to come to the store to investigate the customer's claim. When police arrived and investigated, they arrested Richter and charged him with Felony Unlawful Surveillance in the 2nd degree. He was charged and then released with an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Lloyd Court on June 2nd.

After sharing news of the arrest on Facebook, Town of Lloyd Police Cheif James Janso also wanted to pass along a message to everyone, "This is a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings even when shopping".

