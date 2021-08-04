Police say a New York man defrauded numerous homeowners throughout the Hudson Valley and believe more victims are possible.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Catskill barracks announced the arrest of 46-year-old Lionel L. Rushford Jr. from the city of Plattsburgh following an investigation into alleged fraud in the Hudson Valley.

Rushford was charged with the felonies of grand larceny 4th degree and scheme to defraud 1st degree.

The investigation revealed that Rushford took money from numerous homeowners as down payments to perform landscaping, plumbing, fencing and other home improvement work in the Hudson Valley, police say.

He defrauded numerous homeowners throughout the Hudson Valley in excess of $10,000, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police allege Rushford would collect down payments, then stop communication with the victims and never return to the residence to perform any work. New York State troopers and investigators attempted to locate Rushford with no success.

On July 20, 2021 state police investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Rushford from the Town of Cairo Court. On July 30, Rushford turned himself in at the state police barracks in Catskill. He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

Police shared his photo, seen above, because they believe there could be more victims. Anyone who feels they may have been defrauded out of money by Rushford are asked to call the New York State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600 and reference SJS # 10250533

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.