New York Making Major Changes To Diapers, Childcare Programs

New York lawmakers believe these changes will save parents money.

On Monday, Gov. Hochul highlighted new legislation that officials believe will help make diapers more affordable for New Yorkers. The new law exempts all diapers, adult, children and disposable, from all sales tax.

New York State Eliminates Sales Tax on Diapers

"Eliminating the sales tax on diapers will help working families and older adults on fixed incomes because every dollar saved right now really matters," "Assemblymember Nader Sayegh said.

There was already no state sales tax on diapers, this new law takes away local sales tax on diapers.

"Diapers are often a very large, if not the largest expense for parents caring for infants and individuals caring for seniors," Hochul's office wrote in a press release. "Although existing law exempts these diapers from the State's four percent sales tax, there are multiple counties and jurisdictions that do not provide for a local exemption. This bill will ensure that adult and children's diapers are not subject to this tax by counties or jurisdictions and follow the state exemption."

New York State Supporting New Childcare Programs to Eliminate 'Child Care Deserts'

Hochul also announced there will be more childcare options across New York State which should eliminate "child care deserts." Hochul is awarding nearly $70 million in grant funding to newly licensed, registered or permitted childcare programs in areas of the state without sufficient childcare.

"Expanding child care options for working families is personal to me. As a young mom, I had to leave my job due to lack of access to affordable child care," Hochul said. "New York remains committed to eradicating child care deserts, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure all parents have access to this vital lifeline."

The grants are expected to help new childcare providers in underserved areas of New York State build their childcare programs. Money will help cover start-up and personnel costs as well as recruit, train and retain staff, officials say.

