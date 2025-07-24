$1,500 Checks Are On The Way For Many In New York

Thousands across New York re starting to find big checks in their mailboxes. Are you one of them? Here's what to look for and when it's coming.

More checks are on the way for many New Yorkers.

STAR Credit Phase 2 Begins

NY Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks At MTA Board Meeting Getty Images loading...

Some New Yorkers will start getting checks in the mail for phase two of the school property tax relief program known as STAR.

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of phase two of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program benefit season.

“The STAR program provides needed school tax relief to millions of New York homeowners — and the program is now in full swing,” Governor Hochul said. “

Checks Up To $1,500 Coming Soon

State officials report that most eligible homeowners in places where school tax due dates are in August or September will get checks between $350 and $600 in the mail in the coming weeks.

Most seniors who are eligible for an enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

“During a time of financial uncertainty due to funding cuts by Republicans in Washington, my administration is putting money back in the pockets of families with check and credit deliveries continuing to go out to hundreds of thousands of homeowners statewide," Hochul adds.

Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers To Receive $2.2 Billion In Total Tax Relief

Hochul's Office Hochul's Office loading...

According to Hochul's office, nearly 3 million New Yorkers will split $2.2 billion in total tax relief.

Checks Already Mailed Out In Yonkers, New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse

186157663 allanswart loading...

Hochul's office reports that Phase 1 checks, for parts of the state with school tax due dates in June and July, like Yonkers, New York City Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, were already delivered.

CLICK HERE to see your STAR Credit Delivery Schedule

