New York Legend, Wife Named In Disturbing Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit

New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and his wife are facing allegations in connection with a child sexual assault lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the Baseball Hall of Famer and his wife, Clara, covered up the sexual abuse of a minor in the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Mariano Rivera, Wife Center Of Child Sexual Assault Lawsuit In Westchester County

The lawsuit was filed last week in State Supreme Court in Westchester County

The lawsuit alleges the Riveras didn't act after learning a young girl linked to their Refuge of Hope church in New Rochelle was sexually abused.

The unnamed girl says she was sexually abused by an older girl, a minor at the time, at the Ignite Life Center in Gainesville, Florida. The girl was interning there, at Clara Rivera's suggestion.

The Riveras traveled to the Florida church to speak with the girl after the girl's mother reportedly expressed concern about her child's safety.

According to the lawsuit, both "separately isolated and intimated Jane Doe to remain silent about her abuse," in an attempt to "avoid trouble," for both churches, the New York Post reports.

Another Alleged Incident At Rivera's Home In Rye, Westchester County, New York

The unnamed girl says she was abused by the same girl in August 2018 at Rivera's home in Rye, New York.

No parents were invited to the barbecue for children of the Refuge of Hope church.

According to the lawsuit, during the barbecue, the older girl "once again sexually abused” the younger girl.

More Allegations

The suit also alleges the son of an associate pastor at the church sexually abused the same girl in 2021 and "continued to contact her to engage in graphic electronic communications."

Mariano Rivera and his wife have not commented on the lawsuit.

