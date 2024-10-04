New York Leads “By Example” After Deadliest Storm In 19 Years

New York State is providing more resources, including from the Hudson Valley, after the deadliest storm in nearly 20 years.

Hurricane Helene is now the deadliest storm to hit the mainland U.S. since Hurricane Katrina.

Death Toll Rises To Over 200 From Hurricane

As of this writing, at least 215 people have died due to the storm that slammed the Southeast. More than half of the deaths were in North Carolina.

Officials sadly note the death toll is expected to continue to increase because hundreds remain missing.

New York State continues to "lead by example" by helping our neighbors in the south.

New York State Deploys More Resources From Hudson Valley To Help Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

“New Yorkers lead by example and help our neighbors in times of despair,” Hochul said. “These additional resources and expert personnel being sent to South Carolina will assist in the cleanup and recovery of the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, and help improve the quality of life for the civilians living there. I thank these brave New Yorkers for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

New York State Continues To Help

This is the latest of four deployments by New York State to support the southern region impacted by Helene.

On Monday, Hochul announced that 30 members of the New York State Incident Management Team have been deployed to Asheville, North Carolina to provide operational support for recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

On Sunday, New York State sent 17 soldiers from the Army National Guard and three heavy-lift helicopters to support the North Carolina National Guard.

Hochul also sent four 100 KW generators to Macon, Georgia to support recovery efforts in that area.

Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hochul also sent a team 16 swift water rescue personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to North Carolina.

New York City Task Force One Also In North Caroline

FEMA also activated New York City's Task Force One to be sent to North Carolina to help with rescue efforts. The team is comprised of members of the FDNY, NYPD, and emergency management personnel.

