Your New York Landlord Has How Much Time to Return Your Security?

Did you recently break up with your landlord? Hopefully, you have a great or even better place to live now. As you transition from the old place to the new place, there are a few things that you need to make sure happen before you can 100% say "Adios" to your former landlord.

The checklist for leaving the old place includes moving all of your things out, cleaning the place from top to bottom, turning off the utilities and handing your keys in. Lastly, you have to wait for the landlord to give you your security back, but the question is, "How long will it take to get my security back?"

How long can a landlord take to get you your security back in New York State?

Did you do any damage to the apartment? Did you leave the apartment as clean as it was (or cleaner) than when you moved in? Is there any reason that you are not entitled to get your deposit back? If everything is good, then there is a finite amount of time that a landlord has to get your money back to you. How long does the landlord have and when could the landlord have to pay you back twice what they owe you?

What is the deadline to get you security deposit back in New York?

According to the New York State Attorney General, the landlord has 14 days to return your security deposit. If, for some reason, the landlord has to take money out for any damages, you will also need to receive an itemized breakdown of why they took that money out.

There is a chance you could get twice the amount you are owed. How? If the landlord doesn't give you the money that you are entitled to at the end of 14 days, then you could be legally eligible to get twice what you originally owed.

Still haven't got your deposit back? You do have the right to take your landlord to small claims court.

