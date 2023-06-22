How Can You Protect Yourself from Deed Theft in New York State?

New York State is continuing to protect homeowners over yet another scam that is taking people unaware. The scam is Deed Theft. It is not a new scam, but one that is becoming more prevalent across not only New York, but also the United States.

What is deed theft and how can you protect yourself from it, along with what is New York State doing about it? Keep reading for the information you need to know.

What is deed theft?

Deed theft is the process that someone goes through of getting your information on your deed and going through the steps to get the deed taken out of your name and put into their name. This is something that you might not find out about until the scammers are trying to force you out of your own property or holding your deed for ransom.

How can you help to protect yourself from deed theft?

How to protect yourself? In some ways it sounds simple, but you need to be extra vigilant. You need to protect your information. The scammers find information through phishing emails, your trash and even go to great lengths to forge your signatures on documents. The scammer might even be someone who has you sign a document, which gives them control over your property without you knowing it. These people are crafty.

What is New York State doing to help combat deed theft?

Depending on where you live, you can now sign up for deed modifications with your town hall. There has even been a bill recently passed in the NYS Legislature that enable prosecutors to effectively file legal ‘red flags’ on homes where deed theft is suspected, which will help ensure scammers cannot take out loans against the ill-gotten property. The legislation will also make it possible for New Yorkers to remain in their homes and stay eviction proceedings when they can show reasonable evidence that deed theft against them occurred.

