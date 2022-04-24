Ugh, what's that smell? First impressions are huge and for those visiting a state for the first time, you don't want to have to cover your nose. Yet another group has thrown together yet another survey of the country's foulest states, and while the Empire State is not the worst, we could still do better. Everything from population density, to number of landfills, to air quality, to even dental health were considered. But with a state as big as New York, we can't all be that bad, can we? There's got to be somewhere to escape, right?

How Bad Are We?

According to Zippia's latest findings, New York might need an air freshener. The survey says that we ranked #8 overall when it came to "smell". And while Zippia says that our air quality is average compared to other states, our high population density, and number of landfills drove us up (or down) the list. We ranked right behind our neighbors in New Jersey, who was #7, and ahead of Pennsylvania at #9. The number of industries and refineries we have across the area might not help either in some towns.

Is This a Fair Assessment?

But does all the state really smell that bad outside of the big population areas? Having the nation's largest metro area doesn't help our overall score, so the further you travel from New York City and parts of Long Island, the better. A number of states in the Northeast with high population densities seemed to rank high when compares to other regions in the country. New York state has long been known for its diverse variety of natural beauty.

The Nation's Worst (and Best)?

Overall, Maryland, California, and Florida were the top three smelliest states, according to these numbers. The freshest states? North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Not a surprise, considering how sparsely populated those states are.

